Scarlett Johansson is fiercely private when it comes to her personal life, but to be clear, she's "very happy" with fiance Colin Jost. Ironically, in her newest movie, "Marriage Story," she plays a sad woman in the midst of a divorce.

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

"My ability to compartmentalize comes in handy when it's time for things like that," she told Elle. "I'm certainly, obviously, very happy and fulfilled in my personal life, but I'm also a sum of many parts, and able to access different parts of my story and how I got here. It's all valuable."

While she got engaged to the "Saturday Night Live" star in May after two years of dating, Scarlett actually signed on to play the role of Nicole when she was going through her own divorce from ex-husband Roman Dauriac, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy.

"It was the first piece [writer/director Noah Baumbach] gave me, and it felt familiar somehow, but not because of what I'd been experiencing then," she said. "But maybe because of how I grew up, and the dynamic between my parents—or maybe because I've known women who've dedicated themselves to their partner's vision and then come out of this decade-long relationship feeling almost like a ghost."

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Although Scarlett has been acting for decades now and feels like she's at the top of her game, she's oddly never played a mother in a film before... that is until her upcoming films "Marriage Story" and "Jojo Rabbit" are released.

"It's funny, because I had never played a mother before," she said, "and now suddenly I have two films back to back where I have children who are, like, eight or nine years old. Actors get to wherever they need to go whether or not they've lived it, but [these roles] had a deeper resonance with me because of my own personal experience."