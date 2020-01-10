Selena Gomez is clarifying why she publicly apologized to Amy Schumer after the comedian revealed she's undergoing IVF.

On Thursday, Amy, who welcomed son Gene in May 2019 with her husband, Chris Fischer, spoke of how IVF was affecting her.

"I'm a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional," she said in an Instagram post. "If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn't mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling."

Quickly, Selena commented, "I'm praying for you and chris. I'm sorry!"

Some people questioned Selena's comments, wondering what she was sorry about.

"Let me clear that up. I said I'm sorry she's feeling that way," the pop star clarified. "My mom went through the same thing. It's hard on women's heart."

In 2017, Mandy Teefey, Selena's mother, paid tribute to her daughter Scarlett, who she lost in a miscarriage six years prior.

"Thank you to all the fans who honored our Scarlett yesterday. Dec 17th will never be the same, but we decide to celebrate her by writing her letters on red balloons and releasing them," she wrote on Instagram in the since-deleted message. "Now the 17th is intertwined with the wrap of [season 2 of "13 Reasons Why."] So, she was there in spirit as always. A moms love for their children is pretty fierce. In order of my girls, Selena, Scarlett and Gracie. Family is what matters, blood or not, #family13 made me smile and feel loved when so needed and they didn't know. Then, I came home to Brian and Gracie to send our love to Scarlett. Fans, I want you to know you are family because I have a huge family and you are the only ones who remember! XO forever."