Who's that girl? When Sharon Stone attended Ed Sheeran's concert in Los Angeles over the weekend, she sported a far different look than we're used to.

The actress is sporting a new, edgy pixie cut.

EVGA / BACKGRID

Sharon seemed in good spirits as photographers snapped away while sporting her new look, which paired her shorter hair with an all-black ensemble.

The "Basic Instinct" star had previously had short hair, but not like it is now.

Sharon took to Instagram to show off her look a bit, all while thanking Sandals Resorts for her invitation to the concert. She also took a photo with Gilles Marini.

Ed, she wrote "really puts on a terrific concert! Thank you to @sandalsresorts for the invite."

Recently, Sharon has been using her social media for throwback videos and pictures.

Earlier in the week she shared an image of herself from 2006 that was shot for Vogue.

A day prior, she shared her audition tape for "Basic Instinct."

"#BasicInstinct audition tape for #WaybackWednesday," she said.