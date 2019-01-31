Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shia LaBeouf wants to put this whole acting thing on the back burner and turn his passion toward teaching, according to a new report.

Page Six claimed on Thursday the "Transformers" star wants to treat acting as more of a second career and teach full time.

"Given everything he's been through, it's a great change of pace for him," the insider said. "A sense of normalcy."

It appears that he's been angling for this for some time. In fall 2018, Shia opened the Slauson R.C. Theater School in Los Angeles,

"You don't have to be an actor. You don't have to ever have thought about being an actor. You do, however, have to have a story that you're willing to share," he said on Twitter in describing the school. "All I ask of you is that you show up and stay for one hour. If you don't like it, leave. If you do like it, I'll be there next Saturday. I'll be there every Saturday at 9 a.m. building s--- with whoever shows up. I'm trying to change the world. If you are too, let's get it. Bang."

In addition, Shia only has two films in post-production, "The Peanut Butter Falcon" and "The Tax Collector." After that, he seems to have a clean slate.

Shia is currently at the Sundance Film Festival with his girlfriend, FKA Twigs.