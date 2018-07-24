Sir Tom Jones has been forced to cancel his fifth concert in a row after he was hospitalized with a bacterial lung infection.

ANL/REX/Shutterstock

"It is with regret that we have to cancel Tom Jones's performance at Down By The Laituri, Turku, Finland on Wednesday 25th July," a tweet from his officially account said on July 24. "Sir Tom Jones is recovering well from his recent illness, however will not be fit enough to perform on Wednesday. He is extremely sorry and disappointed not to be able to perform, and sincerely apologises for inconveniences caused to the audience and all those who are involved in the event."

Thus far, the health scare has seen him cancel three concerts in the United Kingdom, one in Germany and now one in Finland.

Tom, 78, and his team have been using social media to announce the news, as well as give updates.

On July 20, a note indicated that Tom was being "well managed and under doctor's orders, appropriate recovery time and rest is advised."

The legendary singer, the tweet said, was in "good spirits."

A day prior, Tom profusely apologized to fans, saying, "it's the worst feeling having to let down everyone who was coming as well as everyone who is involved with the event."

"It is so disappointing when things don't go right," he added.