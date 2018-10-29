More than four years after she broke off their engagement, Sofia Vergara can't get Nick Loeb out of her life.

She married actor Joe Manganiello in 2015. But for the last two years, Nick -- a scion of the Loeb and Lehman banking dynasties who in 2018 also wrote, directed and funded the upcoming anti-abortion movie "Roe v. Wade" starring conservative actors Jon Voight and Stacey Dash -- has been waging a headline-making legal war to gain custody of two female embryos he and Sofia created and froze while they were a couple, despite multiple judgements against him.

According to a new report, the real reason Nick won't give up his fight for the embryos isn't because of his desire to be a father, as he's claimed. "It's pure and simple revenge," TMZ writes, explaining that its Sofia sources allege that "Nick remains angry Sofia dumped him and they believe his end goal is to ruin her marriage."

According to TMZ's sources, Nick is now a dad -- he welcomed a daughter with another woman in October 2017 -- so "his desire to become a father has already been fulfilled," TMZ claims, yet he won't give up the fight, which led him to move his lawsuit to Louisiana, which has laws that recognize embryos as human beings.

TMZ's Sofia sources say that Nick might have set things up to make it appear that he is a resident of Louisiana -- his attorneys confirmed to TMZ that he has a Louisiana driver license and rented a home in the Plaquemines Parish area (TMZ further reports that Nick is registered to vote in Louisiana and established a trust fund for his and Sofia's embryos, whom he's named Emma and Isabella, in the state) -- but TMZ's Sofia sources say "Nick never stays at the home and is only using the address as a front."

This story comes two months after Page Six ran a story quoting an old friend who claims Nick "is obsessed with Sofia [and] he's using [the embryo battle and the movie] to promote himself."

Nick -- who's also the founder of condiment company Onion Crunch -- told Page Six he's "happy for Sofia that she finally found someone to make her happy. I wanted a family, something that she wasn't ready for, so I moved on." But, as the New York Post's gossip column pointed out, his actions including the legal battle and his movie dreams seem to betray that claim.

"Nick doesn't like to be told no," the old friend told Page Six. "He was always egocentric, arrogant and self-centered." According to people who know him now, the outlet added, Nick remains "very arrogant" and is someone who "likes to get his way."