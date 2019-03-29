Sofia Vergara opened the window to her childhood on Instagram, sharing a throwback picture from church.

The "Modern Family" actress posted a sepia-toned image of her first communion on Thursday.

"#tbt Barranquilla #the80's," she captioned the snap showing her in a dress. "My first communion."

The actress, who smiles in the image while holding a bouquet of flowers, indicated that the two young girls flanking her are her cousins.

Sofia, the daughter of a cattle rancher, has often spoken glowingly about growing up in a big family in Barranquilla, Colombia. At 17 years old, she got her first big break when she starred in a racy Pepsi advertisement.

It was only two years later that she became a teen mom, welcoming her son Manolo at age 19 with her then-husband.

"It's a big responsibility," she told Redbook of being a teen mom. "You can't go out much at night. Instead of buying a pair of shoes, you have to buy diapers. When you have a kid, you have to be more mature."

AFF-USA/REX/Shutterstock

Like she did this week, Sofia often shares throwback images.

In mid-March, she shared images to Instagram from the 90s from her time on "Fuera de Serie," a travel series that sent her to various exotic locations.

She captioned it, "The 90's," with several crying laughing emojis.

Obviously, considering she's reportedly the highest paid actress on TV, Sofia is getting the last laugh these days.