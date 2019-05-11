Sophie Turner is pointing fingers in the recent "Game of Thrones" coffee-cup controversy!

Diehard "GOT" fans went into a tizzy after a rogue Starbucks cup was spotted on the table in a medieval scene from last week's season eight episode.

The Internet was quick to investigate who could be responsible for the epic flub and found an incriminating photo of Sophie, who plays Sansa, holding a similar cup on set.

The actress not only defended herself, but rather blamed co-star Emilia Clarke for the slip while appearing on "The Late Show with Jimmy Fallon" on Friday night, May 10.

"This is a spoiler for a couple of episodes ago," she started to explain the picture of her standing with a Starbucks cup next to Bella Ramsey while filming. "This girl (Bella's character) dies! This is a scene from the episode after she dies, so why am I holding this coffee cup? That's in a different scene!"

Sophie, who had an impromptu Vegas wedding with Joe Jonas earlier this month, further tried to prove her innocence by claiming that everyone on set uses those cups. She added, "And also, we all have the same cups for all of our water and tea and everything."

In her final attempt to take the heat off of herself, she turned to Emilia, who was actually part of the scene in question playing the role of Daenerys Targaryen.

"I mean, look who it's placed in front of," Sophie joked. "Emilia Clarke. She's the culprit!"

But, Emilia is taking the whole blame-game in stride. Earlier in the week, she posted a photo of herself on set with Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage, holding a to-go cup of her very own.

"Did I just stumble upon the truth here?!" she quipped in the caption. "The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea ... oh and this ain't a spoiler just a lost wanderer coming home for a mid filming cuppa."

After cup-gate went viral, HBO announced that they digitally removed the oversight from further airings of the episode and even poked a little bit of fun at the TV blunder.

"The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake," the network said in a statement. "Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea."