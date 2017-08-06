Fans are fearing that Val Kilmer's health has taken a turn for the worse after he's abruptly canceled several appearances lately.

In July, the "Top Gun" actor took to Twitter to give a vague explanation of this absences at Comic Con.

"Unfortunately I've had to cancel visiting all my friends at Tampa Comicon this weekend. I've got family stuff that's got to be my priority," he wrote.

The New York Post's Page Six is now reporting that Val also missed the opening of his own art exhibition, "Icon Go On, I'll Go On," in Los Angeles on July 20, saying that he was "delayed on a project."

Val's health has been a topic of concern for some time. Last October, Michael Douglas said that Val had tongue cancer, but Val said that Michael was "misinformed." Then, after previously denying that he was suffering from the disease, he revealed in an April 26 Reddit "Ask Me Anything" that he indeed did have cancer.

A fan asked, "A while ago, Michael Douglas claimed you had terminal cancer. What was the story behind that?"

Val replied, "He was probably trying to help me cause press probably asked where I was these days, and I did have a healing of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen altho healing all the time."

"Because I don't sound my normal self yet people think I may still be under the weather," he added.

Then, in May, Val, who is a Christian Scientist, a faith that believes that illness and disease can be cured by prayer, said he beat cancer with "love."

"I am very grateful for all the prayers and good thoughts from around the world. People that know I am a Christian Scientist make the assumption that I have somehow endangered myself," he wrote in another Reddit "Ask Me Anything" session. "But many many people have been healed by prayer throughout recorded history. And many many people have died by whatever was modern medicine."

The actor said he met the man who invented the defibrillator, the machine that sends electric shocks to the heart of victims of cardiac arrest, helping the heart beat normally again.

"I asked him what was the most important thing for a doctor to do when a patient fears for their life," Val wrote. "He started to weep without his voice wavering and he leaned into me and said, 'Fluff their pillow. That what I tell all the interns. LOVE. Love heals. More than any other skills, I urge them to LOVE the life they are entrusted to save.'"