Wendy Williams won't be heading to a new "house," regardless of new speculation.

Recently a report surfaced that Bravo scion Andy Cohen was "begging" the talk show host to join "The Real Housewives of New York" cast, even if only for one season. However, several sources tell Page Six that there is no validity to those rumors.

"There's absolutely no way Wendy would ever join the Housewives franchise," a source said. "It's beneath her. But if she did do it, it would be the most-watched show on television!"

A second source also told Page Six that rumors of her joining the franchise aren't true.

It seems likely that the "Housewives" franchise would welcome her.

"Your husband [Kevin Hunter] was not my biggest fan," Andy told Wendy while appearing on "The Wendy Williams Show" in July. "I've been cheering you on for the last six years… I'm so excited about Wendy in the city."

Wendy has found herself in more demand than ever after filing for divorce from Kevin in April amid rumors he fathered a child with another woman. After the filing, Wendy quickly removed Kevin as an executive producer of "The Wendy Williams Show."

She recently said she's dating a doctor.