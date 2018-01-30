Sounds like we'll all hear 3-month-old Gunner Pratt's first word together.

The love-to-hate-em reality TV villains Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag plan to broadcast their son's first words on their podcast.

SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

"This podcast is gonna be the greatest podcast," Spencer told The New York Post. "It's just starting. When Gunner starts talking, it'll be on the podcast — wait for his first words!"

Gunner's momma added, "We bring Gunner every time [we record in the studio], so it's pretty entertaining."

The former "Hills" stars welcomed their son in October 2017.

In a chat with Page Six, Spencer said he's already planning his son's show business career. In fact, it sounds like Gunner is the couple's retirement plan.

"I will let him do any show," Spencer said. "We're depending on his paycheck! At least a million per episode! Get those 'Big Bang Theory' checks!"

When asked if he would let his son do reality TV, Spencer had one stipulation.

"He better make millions if he's gonna do it," he said, "otherwise, don't do it!"

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Spencer and Heidi married in 2008 after meeting and having their romance documented on "The Hills." Last year, Spencer said he would ban his son from ever watching "The Hills."

"Hell no! They'd just lose brain cells," the then dad-to-be told Askmen.com about his son watching the MTV show. "I'm trying to have really smart kids."

He later joked, "With all due respect to Heidi and I, we cannot afford any less brain cells than they're already starting with at the gateway."

He added that he isn't afraid of Gunner necessarily seeing anything his parents have been on.

"'The Hills' is so hoaky. If anything, I'll be more concerned if like, 'I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here,' he said. "That's where we lost the plot in the jungle. That's more something that's like, 'Whoa! Daddy was crazy in the jungle.'"