Suri Cruise is ringing in her 13th birthday by stopping to smell the flowers.

Katie Holmes' mini-me was photographed out and about and taking pictures of tulips in New York City on April 17, one day before her 13th birthday.

The newly-anointed teenager donned a white fleece and patterned pants while conducting the iPhone photo session.

The fact that Suri is a teenager is mind-boggling to many, it seems like yesterday she was a two-month-old baby on the cover of Vanity Fair with her mother and father, Tom Cruse. Since then, Suri has been in the public eye.

Last year Katie told today.com that Suri is growing up to be an amazing young woman, stating that it is ingrained in her to be a good person.

"I do a lot to put perspective on life," the actress said. "We help out the homeless. We do small acts of kindness. Again, it's a daily thing. I don't over-gift. I don't inundate my child with a lot of things. We're trying to raise good humans and some days we're better at it than others. You don't always get treats."

Whether Suri plans to follow in her famous parents' footsteps remains to be seen.

"We just focus on what she's passionate about and how you feel when you achieve your goals," Katie told Today.com. "Be true to your sense of opinions. I listen to her. It's a daily thing. I try to reward her for her hard work, and not necessarily the results of the hard work."