Tara Reid isn't letting a measly $100 million lawsuit quell her happiness.

The actress stunned on Thursday night while attending the Amare Magazine's Second Year Anniversary "Believe Issue" Party in Los Angeles.

Tara, 43, was all smiles on the red carpet while donning a form-fitting sparkling black gown with dramatic cut-out sides. Her hair appeared perfectly tousled while her lips were a deep red, which also matched her nail color.

The night out on the town came a week after she filed a lawsuit against "Sharknado" producers for allegedly using her likeness on slot machines without her permission. She is suing the producers for $100 million, accusing them of false endorsement and misappropriation of celebrity likeness, according to the Blast.

Tara alleges that producers wrongfully licensed the rights to use her likeness to "manufacturers of slot machines, gambling products and beer makers, who in turn have marketed their product with her likeness, and continue to wrongfully trade and profit therefrom." According to The Blast, Tara also claims her contract was "very specific" that her face could not be used in "Sharknado" promotional material if it related to tobacco, gambling, hygiene or sexual products.

She's seeking such a large amount "to set a public example of deterrence," she claims in the lawsuit.

Tara has starred in six "Sharknado" films.