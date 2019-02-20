Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Taylor Swift is countersuing a man who claims she stole his company name for her gaming app, "The Swift Life."

The New York Post said the pop star is accusing Patrick Lloyd Yves Bénot of fraud.

Taylor's lawsuit follows Patrick's lawsuit, which he filed last summer. At the time, Patrick said he was the the owner and sole employee of a small company called SwiftLife Computer Services, which does computer consulting services in New York. Patrick says he trademarked the name SwiftLife in 2008.

He claims that her app infringed on his business and caused confusion. In court records he says he has an email called help@swiftlife.com, and her fans flooded his inbox with questions about the app.

Taylor isn't buying it. In her new lawsuit, the singer is not only asking the court to cancel his "Swiftlife" trademark, but she also wants him to pay her legal fees. She also wants his lawsuit against her dismissed.

In her court filing, Taylor's lawyers argued that they "admit that they do not have a license from Plaintiff, [and] deny that it is necessary or legally required that they do so." They also said that Patrick claims he owns the "Swiftlife" trademark, but said he's actually registered under the name "S.L. Swiftlife Computer Services."

Taylor further argues that Patrick didn't contact her before he filed his lawsuit, which is against the law.

Taylor's gaming app, by the way, is expected to be shut down this month.