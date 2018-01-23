A week after Catelynn Lowell acknowledged that she's headed back to a treatment facility for the third time, her husband, Tyler Baltierra, said he is in therapy.

The reality TV dad revealed the news in an Instagram video.

"I made it. I made it to my therapist appointment. Putting in a little self-care today, know what I mean?" he said. "Sometimes you have to put yourself ahead of some other people sometimes in life. Doesn't mean you don't love 'em or care about 'em. It just means you love 'em enough to put yourself first so you can be the best 'you' you can be."

He added in his caption, "I can't thank all of my supporters enough for how incredibly loving all of you are. You guys really inspire me & impact me more than you think. I always believe that we, as a society, need to learn how love each other better. You guys have really showed that lately with our family crisis that's going on."

The "crisis," of course, is his wife's return to rehab.

On Jan. 17, Catelynn tweeted, "Well they say third times a charm... I'm going back to treatment people for 6 weeks to work on my trauma and getting on different meds." She thanked her husband and added that she's still working through childhood issues.

There has been some good news surrounding the couple. On Jan. 19, Tyler reveled that he's lost 26 pounds in five weeks.

"26lbs DOWN!!!," he said on Instagram. "To be honest I didn't even want to take a before picture, because I was already thinking of me not sticking with it & then having the evidence of failure to look back on. But DAYYUMM dude! This got me feeling some type of way right now!"