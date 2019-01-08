Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Teresa Giudice is gushing about the new adult in her life: her daughter, Gia.

FilmMagic

On Tuesday, the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star shared several videos and photos of her daughter on Instagram to celebrate her 18th birthday.

"The day I became your mom was the day I found purpose in my life. Gia, you are such a sweet, gentle loving smart person and I'm so fortunate to be chosen as your mother," Teresa captioned the tribute, which was set to Beyonce's song "Halo."

"Thank you for being such an amazing big sister, cousin, niece, friend & all the other roles you play, I don't know what I'd do without you," she added. "You'll never understand how much I love you & how grateful I am. I'm so proud & excited to see where your future takes you! Happy Birthday my gorgeous girl!! 18 - I can't believe it!!!"

Gia's father, Joe Giudice, was featured in several photos. Joe is currently serving a 41-month prison term after pleading guilty to fraud charges back in 2014. He is set to be released this March, but faces deportation to his native Italy.

Teresa also flooded her Instagram Story with photos of her eldest daughter.