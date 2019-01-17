Teresa Giudice's 12-year-old daughter is ready to step into her own spotlight.

On Wednesday, Milania Giudice released a music video for a single titled "I Can't Wait to Grow Up," which coincided with a "Real Housewives of New Jersey" episode centered around her album release party.

The music video chronicles the preteen and her millennial friends as they text instead of chat at a slumber party. Teresa makes a cameo in the video, coming off as frustrated that the kids aren't being social with each other.

Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

For the song, Milania worked with Fetty Wap's producer. Teresa's daughter has previously called Fetty her "idol."

Page Six noted that Teresa has encouraged her young daughter to use music as a way to cope with her father Joe Giudice's prison sentence and probable deportation.

On Thursday morning, a few hours after the video's release, Teresa gushed about her daughter.

"I am so proud of my baby @milania_giudice356 for working so hard and learning how to have the patience & build the confidence to become a performer!," Teresa captioned a photo with her daughter. "Milania you put on a great show for all of your family and friends and we enjoyed every second of you!! Mommy will always be by your side to support and guide you in all that want to achieve in life! I love you!"

Watch the video below: