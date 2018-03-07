The man who allegedly groped Terry Crews will not have to face the criminal justice system.

The case has been rejected by both the Los Angeles County District Attorney and the Los Angeles City Attorney, TMZ reported on March 7. The report says the D.A. decided not to prosecute agent Adam Venit because the level of misconduct did not meet those of a felony. The city attorney dismissed the case because the alleged incident had surpassed the statute of limitations, which is a year from the date of the alleged violation.

The website notes that the D.A. could have pursued a case against Adam if prosecutors deemed that a felony had taken place (a felony case would have still been within the statute of limitations). By the D.A. not filing, it means prosecutors didn't think the case was anything more than a misdemeanor, if anything.

Terry could still walk away with a victory in court, as he's filed a civil lawsuit against Adam for the alleged February 2016 incident.

In his December 2017 legal filing, Terry said Adam, an agent at powerhouse agency William Morris Endeavor, stared at him "like a rabid dog, sticking his tongue in and out of his mouth provocatively" after fondling his genitals. Terry said he pushed Adam away.

Adam has said the lawsuit should be dismissed.

After Terry blew the whistle on the alleged groping, Adam was suspended from his job at William Morris, where he was the head of the agency's motion picture group. He has since been demoted, but he's also been reinstated.

On Nov. 27, Crews took to Twitter to rail against the decision to take Adam off suspension.

"SOMEONE GOT A PASS," he tweeted.

TMZ reported that Adam called Terry the day after the alleged incident and offered an apology.