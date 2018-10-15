Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tina Turner is opening up about her son's suicide.

Craig Turner, Tina's eldest son, took his own life in July.

"I think Craig was lonely, that's what I think really got him more than anything else," Tina told CBS News.

Authorities found Craig dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his Studio City, Calif., home on July 3.

Tina would later scatter her son's ashes in the Pacific Ocean.

"My saddest moment as a mother," she tweeted alongside a picture of her dropping a rose into the water. "On Thursday, July 19, 2018, I said my final goodbye to my son, Craig Raymond Turner, when I gathered with family and friends to scatter his ashes off the coast of California. He was fifty-nine when he died so tragically, but he will always be my baby."

Tina told CBS that she's at peace with everything, and she thinks her son is too.

"I have pictures all around of him smiling," she said. "I think I'm sensing that he's in a good place. I really do."

Craig was born in 1958 when his famous mother was 18 years old. His biological father is a musician named Raymond Hill. Tina said in her memoir that she never saw Raymond once she got pregnant. After Tina married Ike Turner, Ike adopted Craig as his own.

Through all the tragedy in her life — the alleged physical abuse at the hands of Ike, as well as the loss of a child — Tina says she's finally happy as she lives out her years on Lake Zurich.

"I have everything," she said. "When I sit at Lake Zurich in the house that I have, I am so serene. No problems. I had a very hard life. But I didn't put blame on anything or anyone. I got through it, I lived through it with no blame. And I'm a happy person."