Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two of West Beverly High School's most popular students are together again.

On Monday, "Beverly Hills, 90210" stars Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth reunited as they continue to work on a new project together.

Derek Storm / Splash News

The women have remained fiercely close since the beloved drama -- based on their lives at the fictional West Beverly High School -- ended in 2000.

"My Monday motivation? That I get to work with my best friend. Been celebrating holiday seasons for almost three decades with Jennie Garth," Tori captioned an Instagram that showed the ladies on a festive golf cart at the CBS studios.

She continued, "Your the Kelly to my Donna and the Yin to my Yang. A friendship that was created on television but a sisterhood for a lifetime. Work is always play when it's with you. PS... Don't tell our studio that we were taking bestie selfies on their holiday decorated golf cart. We couldn't resist. We see golf carts and tinsel and turn into sneaky teenagers again."

Tori used the hashtag "my bestie."

The two women often speak about their love for one another. The "90210" besties are reportedly working on a new series for CBS based off their hugely popular '90s show.

People magazine said the ladies would be "playing exaggerated version of themselves" in the "90210"-inspired series.