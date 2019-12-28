Whoever said that exes can't be friends was wrong, at least according to Tori Spelling!

It may have taken over a decade, but she and husband Dean McDermott's ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, have finally formed an amicable relationship and even started a "new blended family tradition" over the holidays.

The "Tori & Dean" reality couple got together with Mary Jo for a post-Christmas celebration with all of their kids -- seven in total from both sides -- at Italian eatery Amici in Los Angeles on Dec. 27.

"Something good came out of 2019," Tori captioned a photo with Mary Jo at dinner on Instagram. "14 years ago I never thought this pic would ever happen. Society tells us ex's can't be friends. Society SUCKS!"

"I truly enjoy this new friendship I've formed with my hubby's ex @maryjoeustace," the "Beverly Hills, 90210" actress continued. "And, tonight we started a new blended family tradition celebrating the holidays together."

She also gave a shout out to all the kiddos in attendance. Dean has five little ones with Tori: Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau, 2. He also has an older son, 21-year-old Jack, with Mary Jo, who adopted daughter Lola, 14, after their divorce in 2006.

Dean posted a group shot praising both Tori and Mary Jo for bringing everyone together to celebrate what he coined as "Ex-Mas."

"Such a wonderful night and new Christmas (Ex-Mas) tradition," he wrote. "Creating memories and one big beautiful blended family. It was a long time in the making, but worth every minute. I want to thank 2 incredible women for making this happen."

"It's so nice having everyone together," he added. "And to see @thejackmonty so happy. Best present ever."

Before their recent reconciliation, Dean revealed that he hadn't spoken to his ex-wife in over three years, but their son Jack's recent 21st birthday re-opened the lines of communication. Tori started texting Mary Jo about planning his party and the rest is history...

"Through all this it started this dialogue, and the dialogue got friendlier and friendlier," Dean explained on an episode of his "Daddy Issues" podcast. "Cut to Friday night at the restaurant [for Jack's birthday in October], Tori sits down, Mary Jo is to her left, I am to the right of Tori. Tori turns her back on me the whole night, turns into Mary Jo, and that is when the lovefest began."

Tori and Dean both left their previous spouses (she was married to Charlie Shanian) after falling in love on set of the Lifetime movie "Mind Over Murder" in 2005.

They tied the knot right after their divorces were finalized a year later. And despite some marital issues over the years, including money problems and Dean's infidelity, they renewed their vows in 2010 and are still going strong.