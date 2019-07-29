Bow Wow is feeling the heat from Twitter after body shaming Wendy Williams.

The feud between the rapper and the talk show host started last week after he dissed his ex Ciara during an Atlanta performance. Wendy stuck up for Ciara and shredded Bow Wow, saying he was "wrong" to bring up his ex, whom he dated from 2004 to 2006.

On Sunday, Bow Wow shaded Wendy, posting a bikini shot of her to his Twitter page along with a disparaging caption.

"They say its a hot girl summer," he wrote next to emojis indicating he was sick. He even used a hazard emoji.

His more than 3 million Twitter followers didn't find humor in his caption, and they let him know.

"You literally have a daughter...body shaming aint the move," one person commented.

Another wrote, "You got Twitter defending WENDY WILLIAMS. Gotta be a top 3 L for you. Just deactivate guy. You've hit the highest tier of lame."

"It's past your bedtime young man. Go nite nite," another said.

The hits kept coming, as it was hard to find someone who supported Bow Wow's attempted takedown of Wendy. Many compared their net worth, noting that Wendy's is much higher. Others mocked him by bringing up his 2017 tweet in which he was photographed on a commercial airplane, but told his followers he was flying on a private jet.

"Sir, with all due disrespect, your entire life post 2006 has been a complex tapestry of L's…," one person eloquently wrote. "I'd honestly recommend being as good a parent as you can be and literally nothing else."

By the way, according to TMZ, Wendy isn't intimidated by Bow Wow and isn't bothered by his attempt at body shaming.