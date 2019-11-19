Move over, Reese Witherspoon! Another celebrity mom has popped up on TikTok.

Victoria Beckham made a cameo on son Romeo Beckham's new TikTok account, and she killed it.

Dave Benett/Getty Images

The Spice Girls singer-turned-fashion designer can be seen dancing with 17-year-old Romeo to her old pop group's hit song "Spice Up Your Life" and she clearly remembers the choreography.

In the Nov. 17 clip, which was filmed in a kitchen, Victoria, 45, is seen wearing black workout gear and a cap pulled low over her eyes while Romeo is clad in a black long-sleeved T-shirt from Justin Bieber's Drew clothing line. A man, perhaps a chef, can be seen bopping along as he chops food in the background.

Victoria teased Romeo's TikTok video -- which he posted along with the hashtags #spicegirls and #poshmum -- on her own Instagram Story, urging fans to "Go watch our TikTok," adding a laughing emoji.

Romeo's only posted a few things on his new TikTok account so far, including a video with reported new girlfriend Mia Moocher.

Victoria's mini-me also took to Instagram on Nov. 18 to share a happy birthday message for "Mooch," along with two photos, including one of them hugging and mugging for the camera.