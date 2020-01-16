Walmart was forced to delete a tweet on Thursday after making an insensitive joke about the late Paul Walker.

Moses Robinson / WireImage

The ill-advised attempt at humor occurred after a Twitter user got excited that the superstore carries Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls with strawberry and cream-flavored icing. That same user followed that up with a funny gif of a car speeding down the freeway.

The whole thing was in good fun until Walmart responded, "Hey, Paul Walker. Click it, or ticket." It also added a police siren emoji.

It's likely the person running the Walmart account was making a reference to the "Fast & Furious," but Twitter wasn't having it, calling for the supermarket giant to fire whoever tweeted the joke.

Paul died in a fiery car crash in 2013, and reports indicated that speed was a factor.

The tweet stayed up for several hours before Twitter started noticing it.

"Yo @Walmart we need to have a talk bro," one person commented, attaching a screenshot of the since-deleted tweet.

"Why would y'all do this," another said, adding, "I'm avoiding Walmart at all cost now."

The joke is actually used in a 2011 episode of "Workaholics."