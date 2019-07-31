Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wendy Williams won't be a Bravo-lebrity anytime soon.

The talk show host set the record straight on her show on Wednesday, telling her audience, "No, I won't be a member of 'The Real Housewives of New York City.'"

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

"I have a purple chair of my own. I like the Housewives. but if you have a talk show that is your own…" she said, her thought tailing off. "First off, you're not coming to my apartment. You're not checking out who I date. There would be so many no no nos that you would be bored with me."

The "Wendy Williams Show" host said she's also a fan of all the women on the show, so she couldn't really add any drama, which, of course, is what the reality TV show strives for.

"I like them all. I'll go to Bethenny's, I'll go to Tinsley's, I'll go to Luann's. You wouldn't like me on 'Housewives' first of all," she said. "Second of all, I'm not letting you in that hard. The purple chair gives me control because I tell you what I want you to know and I keep a lot of secrets right here."

NameFace LLC/Shutterstock

Wendy's comments came following a report that Bravo scion Andy Cohen was "begging" her to be on the show, if only for one season.

"Andy, it's not happening. World, it's not happening. Wendy is not a housewife. As a matter of fact, she's not even a wife…yet!," she said Wednesday. "But I'd rather be a wife than a girlfriend, so to be continued!"

In a chat with Access Hollywood, Andy said only recently heard about the Wendy-to-the-Housewives rumor.

"That's never been discussed," he said. "I thought it was a great idea, but I never heard that rumor until she denied it."