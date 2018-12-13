The "Today" show just hosted its annual holiday Christmas party.

But this year, there were some extra emotions involved as the celebration was fourth-hour host Kathie Lee Gifford's last -- on Dec. 11, she announced on the air that she's leaving "Today" in April 2019 on what will be her 11th anniversary of joining the NBC morning program.

Page Six reports that the show's talent and staffers took a page out of Kathie Lee and co-host Hoda Kotb's book and toasted with alcohol before noon -- a necessity considering that the bash, which was held at New York City's Black Barn restaurant, was held midday due to the show's early start time.

"The party started at 11:30 a.m. and lasted till the wee hours of 3 p.m.," a source quipped to Page Six of the Dec. 12 soiree, adding that guests noshed on fried chicken sliders, mac and cheese and tequila sunrise cocktails.

"Today" stars including Willie Geist, Jenna Bush Hager, Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer were in attendance, and Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda and Kathie Lee made toasts at the party.

Kathie Lee was "teary," Page Six reports, telling guests she felt blessed to work with them. She also shouted-out partner Hoda. "Hoda-mama -- I will love her until the day I die," Kathie Lee told the crowd, jokingly adding, "which could be any minute now."

Savannah also cracked a joke. "I couldn't be prouder to work here every day. I couldn't be happier to work with this group of people, and I couldn't be more buzzed before noon!" she said, according to Page Six.

Savannah also posted a fun clip of herself with colleagues inside the holiday party's photo booth. "What happens at the office holiday party...goes into a photo booth and gets posted on social media," she captioned the cute image.

Page Six also notes that guests were treated to some "Today"-centric party favors: light-up faux-diamond rings (to honor coverage of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's royal wedding), fake gold medals (to commemorate the show's Olympics reporting earlier this year) and "Vote for Today" buttons (to mark the morning show's midterm election coverage).