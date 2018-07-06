Cardi B is in labor and about to have her baby girl — or so claims the Internet.

The rapper posted a video in which she claims she hasn't given birth yet, and she shows her belly to prove it.

"It's Friday, the 6th, I don't know why people keep saying that I gave birth. Everybody be hitting me up on my DM being like, 'You give birth?' No… I wish I gave birth!," she says.

WWD/REX/Shutterstock

However, eagle-eyed fans took notice the background of the video, specifically the wallpaper. The Blast pointed out that the wallpaper in Cardi's video is very, very close to the wallpaper in the patient rooms at one of Atlanta's most prominent hospitals. In fact, it very well could be the exact wallpaper, meaning that Cardi is going to give birth any moment.

Not long after the video was posted, Cardi B took down the social media post.

The video showed Cardi dressed down in a tank top and headscarf.

The Blast also pointed out that Cardi's husband, Offset, was seen walking around in town nearby the Atlanta hospital.

In a recent chat with Rolling Stone, the "Bodak Yellow" singer said she will be incredibly hands on despite all of her work commitments, which includes her upcoming tour with Bruno Mars this Fall.

"What I envision is my tour bus has my own personal room, and I just want to be with my baby," Cardi said. "Only time I don't have my baby with me is when I'm getting my hair done, makeup done, performing. I don't want to miss one second. I don't want to miss no smiles, I don't want to miss no new movement, I don't want the baby to confuse me and the babysitter."