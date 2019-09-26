Tish Cyrus dubbed Miley Cyrus a "bratty millennial" after her famous daughter chose social networking over nature.

On Thursday, Miley posted a dark, blurry image to her Instagram Story that showed her playing on her phone. Therein lies the problem, according to her mom, because Miley was so tuned into her phone that she missed the sunset.

"My mom called this 'disgusting,'" Miley wrote alongside the image. "There was a gorgeous sunset and I was inside on my phone 'serving content.'"

Funny enough, Miley didn't argue with her mother's take on things.

"It's hard to get in trouble once you're an adult but she said I looked like a 'bratty millennial' which I do," Miley said. "But is it bad if I like the pic and wanna post? Is that worst?"

Since her performance that the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas over the weekend, Miley has been relaxing and hanging out at the Utah and Arizona border, going on scenic hikes, exploring national parks and paddling around Lake Powell.

Based on her Instagram pictures, Miley, along with her mom and sister Brandi Cyrus, is staying at the ultra-ritzy Amangiri resort in Canyon Point, Utah, which is regarded as one of the top resorts in the country.

"Necessary Mom n Sister trip," the newly-single Miley captioned a series of images from scenic (and Instagram-friendly) Antelope Canyon.

On Thursday, she showed off her fit body while relaxing by the resort's pool, attaching quote from composer and playwright Jonathan Larson.

"I'm more of a man than you'll ever be, & more of a woman than you'll ever get!," she captioned the poolside snap.