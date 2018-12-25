It's not like Christmas is a competition or anything!

But, if it were, Will Smith and Kevin Hart totally sleigh-ed ... Both celebrity families served up the tackiest, most creative holiday cards and hysterical footage to match, including a play on movie posters.

Will photoshopped his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, into an ad for an upcoming "Karate Elf" blockbuster, as an ode to her favorite Will Ferrell Christmas movie, "Elf."

"Sweep the leg, Jada!" he wrote on Instagram on Dec. 24. "She watches 'Elf' every year!"

Meanwhile, over at the Harts, Kevin went over-the-top with a full Hollywood photoshoot for his family, featuring wife Eniko Parrish Hart and kids Hendrix, Heaven and Kenzo, dressed to the nines in elf gear.

"Yes I am the corny dad that does over the top holiday shoots with my family and I love it," he wrote on Instagram.

If we're talking tacky Christmas clothes though, Will definitely takes the cake.

He managed to get his whole crew, including kids Trey, Jaden and Willow, into some pretty outlandish holiday gear for a group photo. "Jada looooves Christmas! I think she's finally rubbin' off on the rest of us," Will joked.

There was also some pretty fierce competition when it came to couples-only Christmas pictures.

Kevin and Eniko posed in all-red everything by the fireplace. Props on the flannel onesie, Kev!

While Will and Jada got into costume as Santa Clause and his reindeer. "We look [like] a 1970's cop duo patrolling the North Pole," the "Aladdin" actor captioned a photo with his wife.

We have to give it up to both families for their holiday spirit, but this video of Will and his daughter Willow deconstructing "Baby It's Cold Outside" really got us LOLing!

On that note, Merry Christmas to all!