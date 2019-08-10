Janet Jackson is one fierce, independent working mama!

The "Unbreakable" singer, who currently has a residency performing in Las Vegas, recently opened up about life as a working mother and revealed that she doesn't even have a nanny for her 2-year-old son, Eissa.

BACKGRID

"It is hard being a working mother," she told The Daily Telegraph's Stellar magazine on Saturday, Aug. 10. "I don't have a nanny, I do it all myself. Of course, when I'm working someone watches him, but it's my baby and me."

Janet confessed that her friends dubbed her "Superwoman" after watching her balance her music career with raising her baby boy in her '50s and solo (she divorced Eissa's dad, businessman Wissam Al Mana, just three months after his birth in 2017).

"God knows I'm not [Superwoman]," Janet said. "But I think what they are seeing is the energy and that extra drive I'm getting from the inspiration of Eissa."

Janet's Metamorphosis residency will come to a close next month, but she's managed to juggle the production and her parenting duties seamlessly since the show opened in May by simply scaling back.

"I've slowed down a great deal," she explained. "I don't rehearse as many hours as I used to because of being with my baby. My days have been cut in half so I can spend that time with him."

All in all, she says she's in, "a great space," and loving life with her son.

"He wakes me up every single morning singing his own melodies," Janet gushed during her induction ceremony into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year. "I want you to know that you are my heart, you are my life and you have shown me the meaning of real, unconditional love. Mama loves you, Eissa."