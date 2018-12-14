Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have officially showered their pals Dax Shepard and his wife Kristen Bell with Christmas joy.

On Friday, Dax shared a photo of a shower curtain bearing the faces of Ashton and Mila. In the snap, both he and Ashton hold up the curtain. The curtain was a Christmas gift from Ashton and Mila.

"What a generous Christmas gift from the Kunis-Kutcher family," Dax hilariously captioned the photo. "A beautiful shower curtain for the attic(t) bathroom!"

Ashton and Dax have been close friends since they starred in "Punk'd" together in the early aughts.

WireImage

The funny photo comes a day after Dax blasted a media report by the Daily Mail that claimed he cheated on Kristen Bell with Julie Andrews' granddaughter, Kayti Edwards.

"Hey Daily Mail, that photo is 13 years old, not 9," he captioned a screenshot of the news article. "Also, Kayti has sold stories to tabloids about Matthew Perry, Jack Osbourne, Kid Rock, and now me. I look forward to her next one. Fingers crossed it's about my #1, Brad Pitt :)"

After Dax's denial, many of his friends chimed in with equally humorous responses.

"This chick sounds pretty fun," Amy Schumer commented. "You care if I reach out?"

Dax joked back, "I think you would really enjoy yourself!"