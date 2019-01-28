Zoe Kravitz is taking on the lead role in the upcoming Disney+ television series reboot of the beloved music-obsessed movie "High Fidelity." And there's a fun family connection: The 2000 film featured her mom, Lisa Bonet.

"It feels really cool," Zoe tells Wonderwall.com of following in her mother's footsteps. "You know the funny thing, 'High Fidelity' is obviously a movie that my mom is in. As a kid, you tend to find it strange watching movies that your parents are in." (Zoe's dad is musician Lenny Kravitz; her stepfather is "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa.)

"You tend to kind of avoid it," she explains. "[But] the thing about 'High Fidelity,' for me, was that I always loved the movie -- kind of regardless of the fact that my mom was in it. Almost in spite of the fact that my mom was in it."

Zoe is not playing the same part that Lisa did. The newly engaged actress is taking on the starring role of a music-obsessed record store owner that was made famous by John Cusack. (Lisa played the folky singer who covered "Baby, I Love Your Way" in the original.)

"The source material is so wonderful and I think it's such an interesting thing to look at this setting of a human being going through their relationship, through a female perspective. It's something people are really going to enjoy seeing," Zoe says. "Also, talking about music, talking about pop culture ... there's so many fun things to discuss in the show. We're having such a great time developing it right now, and I'm really excited to get going."

Zoe is also starring in her very first Super Bowl ad: She worked with Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold, a USDA certified organic beer. In the commercial, which was shot in the mountains of Hawaii, she speaks in a style popular in ASMR videos -- a soft whisper.

"It was fun. It was so different for me. You know, you never whisper all your lines -- almost never in film -- so it was a very specific experience trying to channel calm," Zoe reflected. "I love organic products. I really do try and live my life that way ... I felt great about being, kind of, the voice to bring [an organic lifestyle] to thousands and thousands of people."

She also recently wrapped filming for Season 2 of HBO's award-winning "Big Little Lies" and says this installment will definitely leave fans on the edge of their seats. "I can't tell you very much. I've been sworn to secrecy," the 30 year old shares. "I can tell you that we put our hearts and souls into this season and we're all really grateful that we got to do this again. It was really not the plan. The plan was to do one season. I think we all felt incredibly grateful and dove into it with our hearts. It's juicy and amazing."

Zoe joined co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and series newcomer Meryl Streep for the upcoming second season. Working with Oscar-winner Meryl was an experience that left Zoe speechless.

"We have Meryl Streep in the cast which is just -- I don't think I even have to tell you what that means," she gushes.

Last we left Zoe's character, Bonnie, she was pushing Alexander Skarsgard's Perry Wright to his death. So how is Bonnie dealing with that trauma in Season 2?

"Specifically for Bonnie -- being the one who actually pushed him -- as you can imagine, it's a traumatic thing to try and deal with and live with," Zoe explains. "The majority of the season is about how all of the different women are living with this secret that's kind of eating them alive and trying to balance continuing being wives and mothers while holding this secret."