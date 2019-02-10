2019 Grammy Awards: Wardrobe changes

Why wear just one designer look when you can wear two ... or more?! Wonderwall.com rounded up all the stars who had wardrobe changes during the 2019 Grammys, starting with Miley Cyrus. The singer-actress started music's biggest night in a black Mugler pantsuit featuring an oversized jacket. Keep reading to see how she and more stars switched up their looks...

RELATED: The most buzzed-about moments of the 2019 Grammy Awards