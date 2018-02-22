Best royal fashion moments inspiring us
Our fascination with the British royal family has a long and beautiful history that often includes fawning over what they're wearing. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of the most striking style moments from the royals over the years... starting with Duchess Kate in this stunning multi-colored floral embroidered Tory Burch evening gown with a vibrant orange shawl. Kate wore this eye-catching dress when she and Prince William (who looked pretty dashing himself in a navy blue blazer and white button-up) dined with the king and queen of Bhutan in 2016. Keep reading to see more royal fashion moments that had us all seeing stars...
Our fascination with the British royal family has a long and beautiful history that often includes fawning over what they're wearing. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of the most striking style moments from the royals over the years... starting with Duchess Kate in this stunning multi-colored floral embroidered Tory Burch evening gown with a vibrant orange shawl. Kate wore this eye-catching dress when she and Prince William (who looked pretty dashing himself in a navy blue blazer and white button-up) dined with the king and queen of Bhutan in 2016. Keep reading to see more royal fashion moments that had us all seeing stars...