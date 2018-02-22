Best royal fashion moments inspiring us

Our fascination with the British royal family has a long and beautiful history that often includes fawning over what they're wearing. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of the most striking style moments from the royals over the years... starting with Duchess Kate in this stunning multi-colored floral embroidered Tory Burch evening gown with a vibrant orange shawl. Kate wore this eye-catching dress when she and Prince William (who looked pretty dashing himself in a navy blue blazer and white button-up) dined with the king and queen of Bhutan in 2016. Keep reading to see more royal fashion moments that had us all seeing stars...

RELATED: Celebrity fashion hits and misses from NYFW