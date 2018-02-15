Twice a year, celebrities from around the globe head to New York City to witness the unveiling of their favorite designers' latest collections. February is when designers debut their Fall/Winter lines and this year is on par to be one of the hottest ever with some of the most eye-catching and jaw-dropping looks yet (including floral patterns, pinstripes and a major '80s vibe). In honor of the stars who make this bi-annual event so much fun to watch, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at what they wore to the fashion shows and parties to see who nailed it and who failed it... starting with Halsey. The singer channeled Old Hollywood at Fashion Week's amfAR Gala in a strapless black Georges Hobeika gown with a hip-high slit that revealed her amazingly toned and tatted arms and legs. The singer brought the volume with some seriously chunky Lorraine Schwartz diamond jewelry and a pair of super-high Jimmy Choo heels, giving her an updated Marilyn Monroe kind of vibe. Keep reading to see more celebrity style hits and misses from New York Fashion Week...

