Fashion Face-Off: Sweet vs. Sultry

Miranda Kerr style

By Molly McGonigle

It's the age-old question: Is less really more? When it comes to fashion, Hollywood's hottest starlets always play with their looks -- sometimes they like to wear sophisticated outfits and other times it's all about flaunting their sexiness. Click through to vote on whether people like Miranda Kerr and Jennifer Lopez look better dressed sweet or sultry.

She may make her living by strutting her stuff as an underwear model, but that doesn't mean she doesn't dress sexily in her "off" hours. Miranda Kerr knows how to dress wild in this animal-print strapless dress that she paired with sexy red lipstick. But she is also lucky enough to look glam and lady-like in a tangerine crocheted dress that covers up more skin than usual for this Victoria's Secret supermodel.