2017 Met Gala wardrobe changes

The Met Gala is all about the fashion, so what better night for an outfit change? Many of our favorite stars donned multiple looks on May 1, 2017, switching out of their Met garb for a fresh look at the parties. Check out all the quick changes, starting with Kate Hudson! At the Met Gala, Kate went with a white Stella McCartney gown, but for her next look it was all about one vivid color! Keep reading to see Kate's second dress, and more celebrities' second picks!

