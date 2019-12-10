2020 Golden Globe nominees' best recent style moments

The 2020 Golden Globe nominations have been announced! But before these stars hit the red carpet on Jan. 5, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at their best style moments of late. First up? A celeb who does no wrong in the fashion department -- Cate Blanchett! The "Where'd You Go Bernadette?" star, who's up for best actress in a musical or comedy, arrived at The Fashion Awards in London in early December looking like a dream in this pale mint green confection by Giorgio Armani. We can't wait to see what she wears on Globes night! Keep reading for more stellar recent fashion choices from this year's crop of noms...

