Fashion hits and misses from the 2018 Teen Choice Awards

The 2018 Teen Choice Awards have been handed out, and now it's time for the best part of the pink carpet -- judging the fashion! The youthful show means celebs often take fashion risks, but whose paid off? Let's find out, starting with one star who missed the mark -- Chloe Grace Moretz! Can anyone figure out what's happening here? From the looks of it, it appears Chloe just threw on a black T-shirt, a multicolored patterned skirt and tossed a tan Louis Vuitton blazer over top. We know it's likely much more planned than that -- the blazer includes the same fabric on the cuffs as the skirt -- but that doesn't mean we like it! This look just didn't translate on the pink carpet. Keep reading to see more of the best and worst dressed celebs at the TCAs!

