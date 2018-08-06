Best fashion moments from Teen Choice Awards past

Year after year, the Teen Choice Awards provide us with our favorite young stars' most fun fashion moments. From super-bright hues to funky frocks we wouldn't see on a typical red carpet, Wonderwall.com is rounding up the cutest ensembles from the show's last 19 years. First up, Selena Gomez! We adore hot pink on the red carpet, but hot pink on a hot pink carpet? Even better! The star pulled off this dreamy neon look at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards, adding stark white heels to brighten things up even more. Keep reading for the rest of the best from past TCA red carpets!

