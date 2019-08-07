2009 Teen Choice Awards fashion flashback

With the 2019 Teen Choice Awards set for Aug. 11, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the styles the stars wore on the event's red carpet a decade ago. At the 2009 show, Miley Cyrus was a big deal: She took home six awards for her music and acting and performed her hit song "Party in the U.S. A." While she wore several outfits throughout the night, her choice for the red carpet was simple: a basic white tank top, a sparkly black miniskirt, black pumps and long layers of silver jewelry. Keep reading for more...

