2019 Teen Choice Awards nominees' best recent style moments

The Teen Choice Awards gives young people across the country a say in which celebs deserve top honors for their work within a wide range of entertainment categories. Before the fan votes are counted for the 2019 show, which airs on Aug. 11, Wonderwall.com is putting the style spotlight on the nominated stars in film, TV, music and comedy categories and highlighting their best looks of late. Taylor Swift, for example -- who's up for Choice Female Artist -- stepped out in a stunning lavender Raisa & Vanessa minidress with a ruffled high neck and sheer lace sleeves at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in May. Keep reading for more of the 2019 Teen Choice Awards nominees' best recent fashion moments...

