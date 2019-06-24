Fashion hits and misses from the 2019 BET Awards
The 2019 BET Awards were bigger, brighter and more colorful than ever before! From flashy patterned prints to vibrant neon hues, stars brought their most daring style A-game to the big show -- celebrating actors and musicians alike -- in Los Angeles on June 23. With such an array of eye-popping looks, Wonderwall.com rounded up the best and worst fashion moments from the night, starting with Karrueche Tran. The "Claws" actress wowed in an oversized fluorescent yellow pantsuit with extra-long sleeves and a cinched belted waist. Keep reading to get a closer look at her accessories -- and for more hits and misses!
