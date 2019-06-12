2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominees' best recent style moments

In honor of the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 17, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the nominees' best recent style moments. Let's start with Lupita Nyong'o, who had one of our favorite street style moments of the year so far when she visited the "Good Morning America" studios in New York City on March 19. The "Us" star -- who scored nominations for best performance in a movie and best villain for her work in the Jordan Peele-directed thriller -- sported a marigold Mansur Gavriel cashmere coat over a skirt and blouse from Prabal Gurung's Pre-Fall 2019 collection. She completed her look with equally colorful accessories: a yellow Brahmin bag, red Nine West sandals, yellow Alison Lou earrings and super-chic Fendi shades. Now keep reading for more!

