Teen Choice Awards' 'Choice Hottie' winners through the years

Summer vacation is winding down, which means it's time for the annual Teen Choice Awards! Before the surfboards are handed out on Aug. 12, 2018, we're taking a look back at the winners in our favorite category -- Choice Hottie! Do you remember which stars took home the top prize for being good-looking at the award show over the years? Wonderwall.com is rounding them up, starting with the award show's inaugural winner in 1999! The very first star to win the Choice Hottie: Male category was the biggest heartthrob of the era -- Freddie Prinze Jr.! Among the other awards the hunk collected at the first-ever TCA ceremony? Choice Movie Actor and Choice Movie Love Scene, both for his work in "She's All That." Keep reading to see who won Choice Hottie: Female that year...

