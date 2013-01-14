Fashion hits and misses: The 2013 Golden Globe Awards

By Kat Giantis

The 2013 Golden Globe red carpet had it all: flashes of thigh, massive floral ballgowns and questionable coifs. Get into the mood for this year's show on Jan. 12 (hooray for the return of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler!) by voting on last year's looks, starting with Jennifer Lopez's daringly diaphanous Zuhair Murad dress …

In these uncertain times, it's nice to know that J.Lo remains a reassuring beacon of near nakedness. Thirteen years after she revealed almost all in a gaping Versace gown at the Grammy Awards, she continues to find new avenues of overexposure, this time by undulating into Golden Globes in a nude-hued illusion gown covered in strategically placed white lace. And we're sure it was purely a coincidence that Jennifer chose to wear this ersatz birthday suit to a ceremony attended by three (count 'em, three) of her exes: Ben Affleck, Diddy and Bradley Cooper.