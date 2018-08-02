Mandy Moore's style transformation

Mandy Moore has had quite the varied career in Hollywood over the last two decades! She hit the scene as a teenage pop star, rising through the ranks alongside Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera before transitioning to a successful film career. Nowadays, Mandy's making waves on the small screen on NBC's "This Is Us" while occasionally popping up on the big screen as well. Though it all, we've watched the evolution of Mandy's personal style, from hopping on board with the latest trends to honing in on a new, more mature look. In honor of the star's latest flick, "The Darkest Minds," hitting theaters on Aug. 3, 2018, we're taking a look back at her impressive style transformation from the late '90s to today!

