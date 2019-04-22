Most memorable looks from past Billboard Latin Music Awards

The 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards are almost here! We can't wait to see all of our favorite stars from the Latin music industry hit the red carpet on April 25, but before the big night, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the fashion from past shows. First up? One of many killer J.Lo ensembles -- Jennifer Lopez's barely-there Julien Macdonald look at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards. The black beaded outfit was a showstopper featuring hundreds of slits in geometric shapes -- and it bared even more skin with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit up the front. Keep reading to take a look at more of the most memorable red carpet moments from past Billboard Latin Music Awards...

