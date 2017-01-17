Stylish women to watch the rest of awards season 2017

What's more entertaining that watching this season's awards shows? Judging the fashion! And some nominees will be more fun to watch than others! Check out our list of ones to watch, starting with best actress Oscar frontrunner Emma Stone! The "La La Land" star hasn't disappointed thus far this awards season. She donned this darling Diane Von Furstenberg high-neck dress at the BAFTA Tea Party in Los Angeles on Jan. 7. The goldenrod frock featured tiny white polka dots and pleats and paired perfectly with her pointed-toe velvet heels. Keep reading for more stylish 2017 awards season stars!

