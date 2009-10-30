20 Years Later: The "Say Anything" Cast

By Melissa Hunter

This week marks the 20-year anniversary of one of the most iconic nowhere-boy-meets-dream-girl movies in existence: "Say Anything." Now a classic teen romance, the film made every ne'er-do-well guy believe that he could actually win the hot girl and made every girl think stalker-ish wooing tactics were totally endearing.

But with the '80s now a distant memory (outside of the unfortunate resurgence of shoulder pads), where did this cast of characters end up? We did a little detective work for you to divulge the whereabouts of Lloyd, Diane, and the rest of the chatty gang.